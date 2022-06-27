PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is proud to introduce K-9 Woodie as the newest member of their K-9 Unit, Animal-Assisted Therapy.

AAT K-9 Woodie is a 1-year-old Plott Hound serving in the Community Engagement Unit alongside her partner, Cpl. Arthur Madden. Woodie is the first Plott Hound to join the PCSO K-9 family and one of only a few female K-9s.

He was rescued from a shelter and selected by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to join their “Paws & Stripes” program. In this program, inmates learn valuables life skills while teaching dogs to be calm and confident companions.

As an Animal-Assisted Therapy dog, Woodie accompanies her partner on calls for service to comfort those experiencing a crisis and reduce stress.

“AAT K-9 Woodie loves meeting people and making them smile, making her perfect for helping those experiencing a crisis,” according to PCSO. “AAT K-9 Woodie is named for Woodie’s Wash Shack, who generously donated the funds to purchase, train and equip AAT K-9 Woodie.”

All 40 of PSO’s K-9s are purchased, trained and equipped with funds from community donations.

“We are grateful for donations such as these, which expand our capabilities to keep our community safe,” said PCSO. “In addition to animal-assisted therapy K-9s, PSO also has K-9s that detect illegal narcotics, accelerates and explosives, can track missing people, even after long delays, can find human remains that are buried or in water and can find those who are missing in natural and man-made disasters, such as building collapses.”