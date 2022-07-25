TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office wished a “happy retirement” to K-9 Titan on Monday.

K-9 Titan is a 7-year-old German Shepherd who was dual-certified as a patrol and explosive detection K-9. He had been with the sheriff’s office since Dec. 2015.

Titan is named after the Nissan Titan, as the money to purchase, train and equip the K-9 was donated by Wesley Chapel Nissan.

(Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, K-9 Titan will enjoy retirement at home with her partner, Lt. Ferguson, and his family.

Titan will receive medical care for the rest of his life, courtesy of the Pasco Sheriff’s Charities K9 Association, as a “thank you” for his service.