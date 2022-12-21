TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pasco County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputies are celebrating anniversaries with the sheriff’s office in December.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook about K-9s Benco and Trinity.

According to the sheriff’s office, K-9 Benco is certified in patrol work and explosive detection, and is also a member of the SWAT team. Benco started working with the sheriff’s office in 2015.

K-9 Trinity (Source: Pasco Sheriff’s Office)

K-9 Trinity is a single purpose illegal narcotics detection K-9, with two narcotic detection certificates. Trinity began work with the sheriff’s office in 2017.

The sheriff’s office’s post has much more information on the K-9 deputies. Congratulations to both!