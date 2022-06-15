LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating after they said a juvenile was shot near a Land O’ Lakes Tropical Smoothie late Wednesday night.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it happened near State Route 54 and Livingston Road. The preliminary investigation showed it started when two suspects approached two juveniles.

One suspect began shooting and one of the juveniles ended up getting shot, according to PSO.

The victims then drove to a Crunch Fitness near Collier Parkway, where they went in, said one of them was shot and asked for help.

The injury isn’t life-threatening according to deputies.

There will be a large law enforcement presence as the investigation continues.