Jury selection continues in Curtis Reeves murder trial

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Jury selection in the murder trial of Curtis Reeves continued on Wednesday.

Reeves is charged with the second-degree murder of Chad Oulson. The two men argued in a Wesley Chapel movie theater in 2014 when Reeves complained about Oulson using his phone to text during movie previews.

Reeves, a retired Tampa Police Captain has never denied he killed Oulson, but he has always claimed it was an act of self-defense. The trial has been delayed for 8 years by legal motions, appeals and even the pandemic.

As an assistant state attorney questioned one potential juror in the case, she broke down emotionally, saying the attorney reminded her of someone.

Another woman told the court she didn’t like Florida’s gun laws because the laws on weapons are much tougher in her home state of New Jersey.

“It seems like that if you drive down the highway and you accidentally cut somebody off or something should happen in a negative way, who’s to say that person doesn’t have a firearm,” said the woman who is not being identified under court rules.

The jury selection process is expected to continue on Thursday and the trial itself is expected to take two full weeks after a jury is selected.