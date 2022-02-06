Jury selection begins Monday for Wesley Chapel movie theater shooting trial

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Jury selection begins Monday morning for Curtis Reeves, the man on trial for a movie theater shooting back in 2014.

Reeves faces second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.

Reeves is a 79-year-old retired Tampa Police captain who shot and killed a man inside a Wesley Chapel movie theater, according to authorities.

Monday’s start of jury selection comes after eight years of delays. Between defense motions, some state motions, and even the pandemic, it’s become one of the longest criminal cases in U.S. history.

According to court documents, it happened after an argument over Oulson sending texts during a movie. Surveillance video shows Reeves pulling out his gun and pulling the trigger after Oulson threw popcorn in Reeves’ face.

Reeves’ attorney originally used a Stand Your Ground defense, but it was rejected. Reeves had his final pretrial hearing on Wednesday.

Jury selection will begin Monday at 9 a.m. in Pasco County and will continue until a panel of six jurors and four alternates are seated. Then the jury will finally hear the case and decide Reeves’ fate.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Oulson’s widow, Nicole Oulson, who was inside the theater at the time was also hit by a bullet in her hand before her husband was struck in the chest. Nicole is expected to testify in court during the trial.

8 On Your Side will be in the courtroom keeping you updated on the very latest on this case.