Jon Bon Jovi surprises fans at New Port Richey restaurant during family visit

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The owners of an Italian restaurant in New Port Richey got a pleasant surprise when one of their diners was none other than rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

The “Bon Jovi” frontman visited Taso Italiano while with his family, according to Facebook posts by owner Tasso Stassi and others.

“Jon, we can’t thank you enough for allowing us to host you and your family this evening,” Stassi wrote on Facebook. “It was a beautiful birthday celebration as well. More importantly, our family would like to thank you for being such a gracious and kind contributor to humanity.”

While at the restaurant, Bon Jovi posed in pictures with fans and even got a look at Stassi’s “steel horse,” much to the restaurant owner’s delight.

(Courtesy: Taso Stassi)

(Courtesy: Taso Stassi)

(Courtesy: Taso Stassi)

“If this world of ours could just have more giving souls as yourself, it could be so much more of a wonderful place to be alive,” Stassi wrote. “Thank you kind sir. May God bless you and yours. From our hearts to yours, Taso, Sabrina and the Stassi familia.”