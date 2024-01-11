TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital plans to open a facility in Wesley Chapel, the hospital announced Thursday.

The new facility will be located on a 114-acre site near I-75 and Overpass Road that was recently purchased by the hospital, according to a news release.

The hospital has not determined what services will be provided at the facility and plans to consult local pediatricians and residents to determine the growing community’s needs.

“As a top pediatric health system in the Southeast, we continuously look for opportunities to make our services more accessible in order to provide high quality care for children across our region, including considering options for clinical locations,” Justin Olsen, Chief Operating Officer at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, said in a statement. “In the nearly 100 years since our hospital was founded, we continue to grow with our community. A key part of becoming the leading pediatric clinical and academic health system in the southeastern U.S. is taking care of children throughout the Tampa Bay region.”

The project is expected to begin construction in fall 2024, with plans to open in 2028.