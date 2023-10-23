NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A hole remains blocked off after opening up over the weekend in a Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Pasco County.

A caller reported the hole Saturday afternoon in a now released 911 call, “We got a sinkhole in Walmarts parking lot. We’re going to have to have people move their cars and I don’t want anyone to get hurt while they move it around the sinkhole,” the caller can be heard telling a dispatcher.

The hole opened Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart located at the corner of State Road 54 and Little Road in New Port Richey.

The 911 caller also told the dispatcher, “the sinkhole developed in the parking lot after a car drove over it. Those people are safe but it’s right behind some other cars.”

Officials estimate the hole is 4 feet wide and 20 feet deep.

No shoppers were hurt and Pasco County Emergency Management said there’s no danger to the public.

Because it’s on private property, Emergency Management said Walmart is handling the investigation.

A spokesperson with Walmart Media Relations emailed 8 On Your Side a statement, “We’ve roped off this problem area for the safety of our customers. We will be working with our engineering teams, so repairs can be made. The store is still open and we have other areas of the lot available for parking.”

“It’s pretty scary. My son works here and you know I’m more concerned. I hope that they can fix that area and I hope there’s no other ones,” shopper Sherry Bujese said Monday afternoon.

“Hopefully, it’s just maybe an issue with a broken pipe or something,” said shopper Gary Rivard.