WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – As parts of Hillsborough and Pasco Counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Sunday, WFLA viewer Bob Rogers shared a video of hail that fell at his home in Wesley Chapel during the storms.

Rogers’ video showed decent-sized hail piling up on top of his pool cage – so much hail that he couldn’t believe the hail didn’t fall through the cage.

As he went outside to check out the storm, hail could be seen accumulating in piles in his yard. He said that it looked like Wesley Chapel got a “snowstorm” because of how much hail there was!

“We just came out of a hail storm,” Rogers said in the video. “Look at this. This is hail. I can’t believe it didn’t fall through the pool cage. It looks like we got a snowstorm; we got so much hail!”

Gusty winds and rain were mixed in along with the hail.

According to the National Weather Service, the locations impacted by the Thunderstorm Warning were expected to see “60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail,” adding that the “impact of the storm could leave damage to roofs, siding and trees.”

