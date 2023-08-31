HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — People in Pasco County are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

On Wednesday, water flooded homes, cars and streets in costal communities and areas west of U.S. Highway 19.

Residents near Hudson Beach say they were surprised by how quickly water inundated the area.

“I said, ‘What effect is this going to have on us?’ Well, it did have an effect,” Terry Bell said.

Pasco Fire and Rescue Department carried out 85 rescue mission across the county, saving 150 people from flooding. Officials said the individuals they rescued ranged from 9 days to 90 years old.

According to county officials, 350 people utilized shelters. Once waters receded, people could assess their homes and property. They tell us the majority of damage is water-related.

“It’s not a fun thing to be involved in one of these things but you have to do it, you have no choice. We love Hudson, we love Hudson Beach and we have friends that I’m sure will help us fix our house,” Bell said.