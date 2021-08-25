Investigators should give Pasco crosswalk case 2nd look after driver not charged, attorney says

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Attorney Roger Futerman believes the case, where a man hit while walking through a Pasco crosswalk deserves a second look.

The accident happened on Thursday night at the intersection of Regency Park Boulevard at Maplehurst. 20-year old Lenard Israel was trying to cross in the crosswalk, when a driver swerved around the stopped cars, passing in a turning lane, striking Israel.

Thankfully, he suffered only minor injuries. Another driver had a dash camera that captured the entire ordeal.

“I don’t see any legal reason why, post facto, that driver couldn’t be issued a citation,” said Futerman. “I don’t see a crime. It’s an accident. I don’t see reckless driving because reckless driving involves more than speeding.”

A public information officer with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office explains deputies do not conduct accident investigations. Those are handled by the Florida Highway Patrol. So what happened in this case?

The public information officer said both parties, the driver and victim, agreed to exchange insurance information. So there was no report and no ticket issued. A trooper who was responding to the scene was canceled after the scene was cleared.

Nearly three hundred viewers commented on the WFLA Facebook page. With many wondering why the driver wasn’t charged, even cited for the accident?

Futerman who is not involved in the case says this is another example of the power of video and social media.

“This is another example that we see of the power of the video camera. We see major, major cases affected by citizens with cameras,” said Futerman. “Such as George Floyd. The whole dynamic of that case changed because someone caught it on camera.”