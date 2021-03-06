Investigation underway after house fire kills 1 in Spring Hill

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials are investigating after a house fire killed one person in a Spring Hill neighborhood.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the fire took place in the 17000 block of Normandeau Street around noon on Saturday. A spokesperson with Pasco County Fire told 8 On Your Side they were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes. Authorities say the fire was located in one room inside of the house.

Firefighters found one person dead while searching the inside of the home.

One dog was also found and removed from the home and survived, PCFR said.

“Both of them were unresponsive. They brought both the dog and the individual outside of the home and started life saving interventions. They were able to save he dog but unable to save the person inside of the home,” said Corey Dierdorff, with Pasco County Fire and Rescue.

Investigators from Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Fire Marshals office are currently investigating the fire.

No further information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.