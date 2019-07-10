Inmate claims murder plot was a misunderstanding

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – When Charles White learned Lionel Florez was sharing a cell at Land O’ Lakes jail where he was being held, he lost it.

White sent a postcard to another inmate and member of a white supremacist group, Shaun Yeomans, saying S.O.S. White’s16-year old son, Ethan, was shot and killed by Florez’s brother Roman, on Christmas Eve of 2015.

Lionel Flores

8 On Your Side spoke exclusively to White in jail about what S.O.S. meant. “I wrote he was someone special.” But, to law enforcement, S.O.S. has a different meaning.

Kevin Doll is a spokesman with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. “We know that as slang on the street or in the jail for smash on site,” said Doll, who explains, detectives have to watch correspondence going into and coming out of the jail very carefully. “There are so many symbols that law enforcement has to decipher.”

Shaun Yeomans

The postcard and comments White made to an investigating deputy were enough to charge him with conspiracy to commit murder. White calls the charge crazy. When asked if he wanted Lionel Florez to be injured, he simply replied, “No.”

White says that was just a father who’d lost his son talking. “I say that … I want to believe I would. Honestly. But I wouldn’t,” said White. “Do I feel that way, yes. Very much so. Any father would.”

But what about the other comment he made to deputies? According to the arrest report, he stated, “If he was housed with Lionel, he would kill him, himself.”