Injured veteran receives mortgage-free home

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – An injured veteran received the gift of a lifetime thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

On Wednesday, Army Sgt. First Class Anthony Kenworthy received a mortgage-free smart home.

In June 2014, Kenworthy had just completed a night mission and was manning a turret when his vehicle was hit by an IED. The truck rolled, tossing him from the vehicle and pinning him beneath the turret.

Kenworthy suffered a C-6 spinal cord injury which left him a quadriplegic.

His new, custom-built home will help Kenworthy live as independently as possible. The home is outfitted with a ceiling track lift that will help move him from room to room along with wide hallways, oversized doorways, and hardwood floors so he can move throughout his home in his motorized wheelchair.

Tunnel to Towers has delivered, started construction on, or is in the design phase of 85 smart homes around the country. To learn more about the Foundation or the Smart Home Program visit their website.