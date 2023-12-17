PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco officials said there is “no evidence” of an active shooting at Tampa Premium Outlets after receiving reports of a possible active shooter in the mall Sunday evening.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:30 p.m., there were reports of the shooting after a fire alarm went off.

Deputies said that “there is no evidence of a shooting and the only injuries were unrelated medical events and minor injuries after individuals were injured in the rush after the initial report.”

This remains an ongoing investigation.

