Grill on balcony blamed for fire that displaced 15 Odessa families

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A grill on a balcony is being blamed for a two-alarm fire that displaced several families in Odessa last Saturday.

The Pasco Fire Rescue responded to the Tuscano at Suncoast apartments around 5 p.m. Saturday after a fire broke out on the second-floor balcony and quickly spread to nearby units. Officials said more than 100 residents from 48 units had to be evacuated.

It took crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire. Five units were damaged, but no one was hurt. Officials said the Red Cross was helping 15 families that were displaced by the fire.

“People are coming out of the woodworks to help. I can’t stress with words… how thankful we are,” said Zach Williams, a Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue who lost his home in the blaze.

Williams said most of his personal items were destroyed, but his family was able to salvage a few items. A GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than $20,000.

Investigators said “illegal grilling” on the balcony of a second-floor apartment caused the fire. The Florida Fire Prevention Code (FFPC) prohibits cooking, using or storing gas or charcoal grills on balconies. Florida residents should only use propane and charcoal BBQ grills outdoors, away from the home deck or railings and overhanging branches. Children and pets should be at least three feet away.

LATEST STORIES: