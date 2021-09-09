‘I thought it was like a bomb’: Woman accidentally crashes pickup truck into neighbor’s Port Richey home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deanna Brown was doing some dishes in the kitchen when a pickup truck came crashing into her Port Richey home.

“I was over here, at the sink. And when she came through, check over there. That’s where I felt the impact. I went really fast down. I couldn’t control my fall,” said Brown. “I thought it was like a bomb or something like that going off in here. It was like boom!”

Damage to the home on Oak Crest Drive in Port Richey is extensive. Photo courtesy: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Troopers say around 7:55 on Thursday morning, a woman who lives across the street from Brown on Oak Crest Drive, loaded her baby into the GMC pickup truck and somehow lost control, crashing into the house across the street.

Brown says after the initial impact, the woman was able to get out of the truck.

“She had her baby back there in the back seat, of course in the seat,” said Brown. “And of course we’re all worried about the baby more than anything… But her baby was fine.”

Brown’s fiance, David McConaghy, was in the living room watching the morning news at the time.

“All I could hear was the squealing of the tires,” said McConaghy. “And the next thing I knew it was all the impact.”

Brown and McConaghy, along with one of the troopers on scene, spent hours searching the wreckage for Brown’s missing cats. She had five but could only find one of them. She didn’t find any remains, so she is hoping they were hiding because they were scared.

Deanna Brown was in the kitchen doing dishes when the truck crashed into the home.

“And I want my cats,” said Brown. “I love my cats and I can’t find them because they’re hiding.”

Troopers aren’t sure if it was a mechanical issue or driver error that led to the crash. They did cite the driver for careless driving.