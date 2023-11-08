RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — It was an emotional day for 68-year-old U.S. Army Veteran Calvin Dobie.

The New Port Richey man was gifted a 2021 Nissan Altima from Progressive Insurance as part of the company’s “Keys to Progress” vehicle giveaway.

A ceremony was held at a Progressive facility in Riverview where the Veteran received keys to the new car, gifts from Amazon, and six months of free vehicle insurance.

“I feel elated, I feel good,” Dobie shared.

Dobie says he never imagined he’d own another car due to having limited income.

“I can find a job now, if the job is in Tampa, I could go to Tampa for the job, I’m not going that far, but I can move around more evenly than I could before,” he said.

Before receiving the new vehicle, Dobie relied on public transportation and his bike to get around Pasco County.

“I have a vehicle now, I don’t have to tell nobody, ‘Well I can’t come’ because I don’t have a car, now I can’t say that,” Dobie said.