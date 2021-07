PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Drivers should expect delays in Pasco County following a crash on I-75.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, three adults and a child have been transported as trauma alerts to area hospitals via multiple medical helicopters.

Fire rescue officials say a pickup truck rolled multiple times and ejected those inside the truck.

Currently, all lanes are closed near mile marker 283 northbound.

This is a developing story check back for updates.