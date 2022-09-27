PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pasco County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

  • Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road in Dade City
  • Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel
  • Cypress Creek Middle School, 8845 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel
  • Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue in Hudson
  • Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Avenue in Wesley Chapel
  • Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Boulevard in Wesley Chapel
  • River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road in New Port Richey
  • Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, 30649 Wells Road, #3903 in Wesley Chapel
  • Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Boulevard in Land O’ Lakes
  • Pasco Middle School, 13925 14th Street in Dade City
  • Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson (Special Needs Only)

Evacuation Zones

  • Pasco County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, and voluntary evacuations in Zones B and C

Contacts

  • Call 727-847-8137