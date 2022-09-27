PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pasco County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road in Dade City

Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel

Cypress Creek Middle School, 8845 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel

Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue in Hudson

Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Avenue in Wesley Chapel

Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Boulevard in Wesley Chapel

River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road in New Port Richey

Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, 30649 Wells Road, #3903 in Wesley Chapel

Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Boulevard in Land O’ Lakes

Pasco Middle School, 13925 14th Street in Dade City

Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson (Special Needs Only)

Evacuation Zones

Pasco County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, and voluntary evacuations in Zones B and C

Contacts