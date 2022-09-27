PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pasco County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road in Dade City
- Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel
- Cypress Creek Middle School, 8845 Old Pasco Road in Wesley Chapel
- Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue in Hudson
- Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Avenue in Wesley Chapel
- Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Boulevard in Wesley Chapel
- River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road in New Port Richey
- Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, 30649 Wells Road, #3903 in Wesley Chapel
- Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Boulevard in Land O’ Lakes
- Pasco Middle School, 13925 14th Street in Dade City
- Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson (Special Needs Only)
Evacuation Zones
- Pasco County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, and voluntary evacuations in Zones B and C
Contacts
- Call 727-847-8137