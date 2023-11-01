PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An action-packed night of trick-or-treating winded down Tuesday night but the spirit of Halloween still lingers for many people in New Port Richey.

Imaginations ran wild in the Trinity community as homeowners transformed their homes into haunted mansions.

Hundreds of kids made their annual walk along Town Avenue, filling the sidewalk and going door-to-door looking for a treat.

“I just want to bring laughter,” said Devon Julian, whose home was voted as one of the most haunted houses in the neighborhood.

“Everybody can bring out their creativity and be able to be young, fun, and innocent,” he said.

Down the street, the Barton family was dressed in coordinating costumes.

“I started my own family, and everything is for them,” Alainee Barton said. “That’s what I’m trying to do, that’s what I’m trying to accomplish. To make these memories for them that they’ll remember. When they have their own children, they’ll do the same thing.”

That sentiment rippled throughout the crowd.

“It’s a time to bring the community out and all the scares,” Raeley Fluhr said. “It just makes me happy to see everyone out here.”

The Fluhr family recently moved to Pasco County from Kentucky. They said their favorite Halloween memories are handmade.

“I used to make all my girls’ Halloween costumes by hand,” Peggy Fluhr said. “I enjoyed going to the craft stores and making them and then they get to wear it the day of Halloween. They would make it with me and that’s why I love it, so they can spend time with me.”

Creating Halloween memories that can be passed down to the next generation.

“I think it’s really special that she gave us her time and day to be special to us,” Raeley Fluhr said.