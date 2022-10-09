HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office has been at the scene of a reported welfare check in Hudson since Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call for a welfare check in the 13000 block of US-19 on Saturday. It is an “active and ongoing investigation”.

Photos taken Saturday evening

Photos from the scene show several Pasco Sheriff’s Office patrol cars and a Medical Examiner’s Office vehicle near an area that is roped off with yellow tape.

Photos taken Sunday afternoon

Pasco Sheriff’s Office said there is no threat to the public related to this investigation.

This is a developing story.