Hudson Middle School on controlled campus status after unverified threat

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There will be extra security at Hudson Middle School today due to a potential threat to students and staff.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the school is on controlled campus status Thursday as deputies investigate an unverified threat. The wording and nature of the threat were not disclosed.
“Law enforcement is continuing the investigation and there will be additional law enforcement presence on campus throughout the day in an abundance of caution,” the agency said on Twitter.
Further information was not immediately available.
