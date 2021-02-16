Hudson man wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A Hudson man is $1 million richer after he hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Michael Swartz won the $1 million prize in THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00, according to a news release.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K, located at 5202 West Sligh Avenue in Tampa. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $30game features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

