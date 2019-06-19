Hudson man arrested for firing gun in front of deputy who told him not to use guns while drunk

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies say he shot a gun in front of a deputy who told him not to handle guns while intoxicated.

According to an arrest report, 44-year-old Ronald Shimkus shot a rifle outside his home on Old Dixie Highway in Hudson. The alleged incident happened around 5 a.m. while deputies were responding to an unrelated issue between a landlord and tenant.

While they were at the scene, deputies say they saw Shimkus drunk with a CO2 pepper gun. When they noticed the pepper spray gun, deputies told Shimkus he shouldn’t handle any kind of firearm while drunk.

The arrest report says Shimkus then went into his home, grabbed a rifle, came back outside and fired three rounds. Deputies say Shimkus stated, “I don’t give a f***, I’ll go to prison for the rest of my life.”

Shimkus was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in public. The arrest report says the gun he fired was a .22 caliber semiautomatic rifle.