TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There will be an increased law enforcement presence at Hudson High School Monday morning due to an unsubstantiated threat made against the school.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office got a tip about the threat, and later determined it was unsubstantiated. No violence has occurred.

The agency said it was sending more officers to the campus out of an abundance of caution.

Further information was not immediately available.