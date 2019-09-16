House subcommittee holds hearing on veteran homelessness in Tampa Bay

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – On Monday, federal lawmakers are meeting in Pasco County with the goal of ending homelessness among veterans.

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunities will hold the Congressional Field Hearing at the West Pasco Government Center at 10:00 a.m.

Lawmakers, various agencies, and veterans plan to discuss what is being done to help homeless veterans throughout Tampa Bay, and figure out what more can be done.

According to the 2018 point in time survey, the number of homeless veterans in Tampa Bay is down 72% since 2011.

“This is a very unique opportunity, as it is not often that Washington comes to us to learn about what we are doing within our communities that is working. I look forward to showcasing the success our local stakeholders have made in reducing homelessness and having meaningful dialogue about what more can be done,” said Congressman Gus Bilirakis, who currently serves as ranking member of the subcommittee.

Congressman Bilirakis said they often use what they learn in field hearings to come up with legislation to help veterans.

This hearing is open to the public.

