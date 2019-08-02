Homework? Bartending student arrested for DUI in Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bartending student got a lesson in alcohol levels when she was arrested for DUI in Hudson.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Kathylynn Hulett, 24, of Port Richey, was stopped for having an expired tag on State Road 52 and U.S. Highway 19 around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to an arrest report, Hulett had watery and glassy eyes and there was “a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath.”

The deputy administered a breathalyzer and said her blood-alcohol level was 0.247 and 0.254, about three times the legal limit in Florida.

Deputies said she admitted to drinking three beers roughly an hour before the traffic stop.

After failing a series of field sobriety exercises, Hulett was arrested for DUI and booked into the Pasco County jail.

Hulett is a student at ABC Bartending School, according to the report.

