Homeowners association tells Florida man to take down Blue Lives Matter flag

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As a Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputy, Sean Kennedy spent 25-years following the law and enforcing it. Now he’s found himself in a position where he feels he must break the law. More specifically, a by-law for his community association.

Kennedy lives with his wife and children in the Foxwood subdivision in New Port Richey. It’s a deed-restricted community where lawns are neatly mowed and cars are parked in garages.

Over Kennedy’s garage flies a blue lives matter flag, the homeowners association recently told him he had to take it down.

The flag looks just like an American flag with the exception of black stripes and a blue stripe for law enforcement and a red stripe for firefighters.

“People don’t really understand that flag. It’s nothing to do with police,” said Kennedy. “It’s police that have been killed. The meaning of the flag is to support police that have been killed. Not police that are active right now working. “

Neighbor James Adams doesn’t understand why the association is all of a sudden asking Kennedy to remove the flag.

“I understand that there are certain guidelines and bylaws that we have to follow,” said Adams. “But that’s a little much.”

Kennedy believes he understands the timing. A member of the association told him someone complained. “I think it’s self-explanatory what’s going on in the world.,” said Kennedy. “The hatred of the police because of one horrible action by a guy in Minnesota just tarnishing everybody.”

Kennedy says a number of neighbors have weighed in and support his right to fly the flag. He says he has no intention of removing it.

“I’m not taking it down. It’s something I’ve worked for for 25 years and I believe in, so, and it’s definitely not racist, it’s definitely not hatred,” said Kennedy. “It’s a tribute to law enforcement officers and firefighters who died.”

8 On Your Side called and e-mailed the management association that sent the letter and are awaiting a response.

