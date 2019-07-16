Homeless making life difficult for Pasco neighbors

Pasco County, FLA (WFLA) They leave trash, use drugs, and trespass on private property.

Neighbors in a Pasco County community are fed up with homeless people congregating near their homes.

Just a stone’s throw from busy Highway 19 and New Port Richey, you’ll find a place where hard working folks are trying to cope, living next to large groups of homeless people.

The street name “Leisure Lane” may conjure up images of easy living and the good life. “I’m left with 40 to 50 people in the field across the street right now” said neighbor, Rosa Immel.

In a vacant field, homeless people have set up camp. Trash abounds, and neighbors report rampant drug usage. “Raise all kinds of cane. Cuss. Throw stuff. I got stuff in my garbage cans now that’s not mine” said Immel.

When 8 On Your Side showed up, many scattered. But some stayed to cook burgers on a grille. “”We’re out here on our own trying to deal with whatever demons we got. Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a little support?” said a young homeless man, who didn’t want to give his name.

The nearby “Homeless Coalition” tries to support people in this predicament.

But some homeless, don’t want the help. “For me, I kind of embrace this. I like this” said a homeless man named Cody.

Rosa Immel said the problem has been going on for more than 2 years. “They broke my water pipe. They’ve used my water. They’ve taken showers in this driveway” she said.

Pasco County Deputies try to get services for the homeless, and work with property owners to have them “trespassed” if they intrude.

But it’s a constant battle for neighbors and law enforcement.

Efforts are underway to revitalize the area. Habitat for humanity owns several lots with plans to build homes on them.

Until then, homeowners and the homeless, are sharing.



