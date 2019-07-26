Home improvement loans through PACE, tripping up Pasco borrowers

LAND ‘O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – There is a warning going out for homeowners considering expensive improvements, like a new roof or solar panels.

Shady contractors are taking advantage of a program called “PACE” to jack up costs, with the bill added to your property taxes.

This is an update to a problem 8 On Your Side exposed years ago.

But the crooks are still at it in Hillsborough, Hernando and Pasco counties, costing homeowners thousands of dollars.

It sounds good on paper. With a PACE loan, you get an up-front, no out of pocket, loan to fix your roof, buy storm windows or install solar panels.

Easily pay it off with installments added to your property tax bill.

Pat Wilkinson’s PACE loan for her roof was supposed to cost almost $57,000 over time, with interest.

“I panicked,” Wilkinson said. “Because I don’t know if I’ll live long enough to pay that much.”

Pasco Tax Collector, Mike Fasano sees the damage the pace program causes, quite often.

“They are getting it through this contractor and the PACE loan program that’s charging an exorbitant amount of money. A lot more than they would, had they shopped around” said Fasano.

An example: a woman took out a 20-year PACE loan for a solar system, which will cost her $60,000 with interest. She also has a 10-year loan for an A/C system, with the cost adding up to $15,000 with interest.

Her tax bill is going up $5,700 per year for 10 years, with her bill tripling to more than $7,300 every year.

“It’s never explained to them eventually it’s going to be put on your tax notice. Which means that if you cannot afford it, there’s a very good chance in a couple of years, you could lose your home” said Fasano.

With no regulation on the PACE program, it’s the wild west out there.

Pasco County has its own rules in place.

“We decided that the PACE providers have to have the homeowner sign a disclosure.”

That disclosure will spell out the good, the bad, the ugly and most important, the total cost.

Legislation is currently being drawn up to regulate the PACE program.

And to be clear, it can work for emergency roof repairs or A/C problems.

Just too many people are getting in over their heads.