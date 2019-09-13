Home health care worker arrested for raping disabled teen in Lutz, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa home healthcare worker was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile in her care.

According to an affidavit, Annierys Triana-Rojas, 29, had been caring for a teenager in Lutz who has an intellectual disability. His age was not disclosed.

Investigators say Triana-Rojas began communicating with the boy through Google Translate since he does not speak English, and they started engaging in conversations of a sexual nature.

Triana-Rojas later performed oral sex on the victim and raped him on a chair in his room, according to deputies. She finished the day taking care of the boy, then left his home for the evening, the affidavit said.

The boy told someone he had sex with his nurse and mentioned a tattoo on her body that was normally covered by clothing.

Detectives interviewed Triana-Rojas and looked at her phone. In her Google Translate history, they found conversations of a sexual nature between her and the boy. She also showed them the tattoo the boy had referenced.

Triana-Rojas was arrested for sexual battery and booked into the Pasco County Jail.

