Home catches fire after lightning strike in Land O Lakes

LAND O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews in Pasco County have put out a house fire that appears to have been caused by a lightning strike.

The flames broke out at a home on Chessington Drive Friday afternoon. A spokesman says the person who called the fire in said the house had been struck by lightning.

“When we arrived on scene, the homeowner told us there was a lightning strike that happened just a few minutes before and she thought that her attic was on fire,” Corey Dierdorff with Pasco County Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters were able to access the attic fire by putting a vent hole in the roof. Crews were able to knock the fire down within about 30 minutes.

“This is the classic lightning strike. Heaviest fire damage is at the top, at the peak of the roof. It was in that void space area where the fire was able to grow,” Dierdorff said. “It grew a little larger than we would have liked it to but we knocked it down and saved most of the house.”

No injuries have been reported. Dierdorff says the family did the right thing by immediately getting out of the house and calling 911.