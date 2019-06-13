Holiday man facing federal charges for harassing neighbors from Iraq

A home surveillance system recorded many moments in a Holiday neighborhood – including a dramatic one.

It shows the moment 58-year-old David Boileau was put in handcuffs by a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy earlier this year.

It was his first arrest for harassing a family of five from Iraq.

“This guy came from nowhere and he just doesn’t like us for no reason. He doesn’t know us,” said a family member, who didn’t want to show her face or give her name.

Other video given to 8 On Your Side shows Boileau walking out of the family home when they weren’t even inside.

Prosecutors said the suspect is also accused of throwing nails and screws at a car parked in their driveway.

Then, he went through their mailbox. When confronted by the letter carrier, court paperwork shows that Boileau called the mailman “fake news.”

The harassment got worse when Boileau made claims that “ISIS lives there,” referring to the family’s home.

Court documents show that the family moved to the U.S. from Iraq in 2015 on a refugee visa. They’re now U.S. citizens.

In early June, Boileau was re-arrested by federal agents.

He faces federal charges of interfering with a victim’s housing rights because of their religion and tampering with a witness.

“This is just one of those things that’s absolutely disgusting. Absolutely horrific. And everybody should feel warmed and welcomed,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said earlier this year.

A check of jail records shows that Boileau is locked up in Pinellas County on a federal hold while he awaits trial.