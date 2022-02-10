Holiday man claims $1 million top prize from Florida Lottery game

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County man claimed a $1 million top from “The Fastest Road to $1,000,000” scratch-off lottery game from the Florida Lottery.

Johnny Evans, 51, of Holiday, purchased his winning $1 million ticket from the 7-Eleven H, located at 4547 Sunray Drive in Holiday.

Evans chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000. The retailer who sold Evans the winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the Florida Lottery, the $30 game features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are said to be one-in-2.79.