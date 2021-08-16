Holiday couple wants answers after Winnebago stolen from Camping World

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The last few weeks have been a nightmare for Kevin and Beverly Hunt. Last month, the couple’s RV was stolen from Camping World in Holiday, and now they claim the company won’t do anything to make the situation right.

When the Hunt’s called Camping World last month, an employee told them the camper was “lost.”

“Failed to let us know, hey your camper is missing off the lot,” said Beverly. “And now, a month later, and you’re telling us to file a police report.”

Authorities located 24-year old Matthew Evans driving the stolen Winnebago on Aug. 1. When Florida Highway Patrol troopers tried pulling him over, he refused to stop. They deployed stop sticks and eventually, the camper was disabled and he surrendered peacefully.

In the back of the patrol car, he told a trooper the stop sticks weren’t necessary.

“You know you guys didn’t have to throw out those spikes,” said Evans. “I was about to run out of gas.”

When the Hunts finally got a look at their stolen “home away from home” it was trashed.

“He smoked in it, there are cigarette butts everywhere,” said Beverly Hunt. “There’s a moldy piece of lasagna in the microwave, there’s rotten food in the refrigerator, drug paraphernalia in the bedroom.”

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office report, the RV was stolen from the parking lot of Camping World sometime in June. It’s unclear if the rig was locked and if the keys were left inside.

The report also indicates that there were no working cameras that would have captured the theft. The employee interviewed by detectives told them to check surveillance video from the nearby pharmacy.

Courtesy: Kevin and Beverly Hunt

The Hunts assumed because the camper was stolen from Camping World, that the company would make things right. So far, that hasn’t happened.

“We’ve tried calling camping world, we’ve left messages with the corporate office, we’ve even gone to Camping World last weekend,” said Beverly Hunt. “And they basically will not talk to us.”

An employee at Camping World, who refused to give his name, said he was aware of the situation.

“It’s right now in between insurance companies. I don’t know that much about it, to be honest with you,” said the employee. “I think corporate is working with their insurance company.”

In the meantime, the Hunts are still making payments on a trashed RV they don’t possess and are telling fellow R.V. owners to be wary of Camping World in Holiday.