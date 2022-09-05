TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County couple is celebrating their 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants.

Mr. and Mrs. Crawford will be celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 16. According to one of their grandchildren, the happy couple have five children, 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

“We have a huge family and so grateful for the foundation our family was build upon,” said Anitra Merricks in an email to News Channel 8.

Merricks said Mr. and Mrs. Crawford’s marriage is an inspiration.

“If you see one, you see the other. Always together and never apart.” Merricks said. “We all admire their love for each other and appreciate the foundation they built our family on (God, love, faith and family).”

Mr. and Mrs. Crawford said their secret to a lasting marriage is “love, trusting one another and having faith in God. Put God first and everything else will fall in place.”

Happy anniversary to the Crawfords!