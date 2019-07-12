Hit and run victim’s family upset by delays

BAYONET POINT, Fla. (WFLA) – He’s accused of killing a mother of four when the Florida Highway Patrol says, he ran her down as she crossed U.S. Highway 19 in Pasco County.

Brandon Leissner of Hudson, is still out of jail, more than a year after the deadly incident.

On April 11, 2018, FHP told 8 On Your Side 22-year-old Leissner, driving a Ford Taurus, struck and killed 46-year-old Jamie Patterson as she walked near U.S. 19 and State Road 52.

Investigators say he drove off, stripped the car of its windshield, grille, bumper and fender, hoping nobody would find it.

“It seems that he doesn’t care about how anybody feels but his self and the law doesn’t mean anything to him,” said Shirli Brazzel, the victim’s daughter.

Speaking from her Las Vegas home, she said she is exasperated by the long delays.

“I was planning to fly out there for trial. I wrote a letter out for pre-trial. The case, he did not show up,” said Brazzel.

Court records show, Leissner, who served prison time for cocaine possession and other charges, now has a new drug arrest from last month.

But for some reason, he managed to bail out of jail.

“At this point, I feel that the justice system is definitely letting our family down. It’s really breaking us because we had him. We did a year-long chase to get the arrest. And they keep letting him out like our family or nobody else matters,” said Brazzel.

She and her three brothers are doing their best to cope with the loss of their mother. And she cannot understand why Leissner is not locked up.

“I will never have another conversation. I will never have another hug. I will never have my mom again. I’ll always have to look at this picture. That’s the only way I’ll have her,” she said.

Shirli Brazzel plans to continue to watch this case and already has a victim’s statement ready to go when it goes to trial.