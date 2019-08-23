Hit-and-run driver sought after 7-year-old hit in Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol investigators are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck who slammed into a 7-year-old boy, at Flora Avenue and Excalibur Street in Holiday, then drove off.

“This happened so quick. All I did is I turned like this and I heard the bang,” said neighbor, Bob Canham.

Sitting on his front porch, the impact of the truck hitting the child startled Canham.

“He ended up just outside of the mailbox out here. That’s where he flew. He was knocked out at first. But when the paramedics and stuff showed up, I heard him start moaning and he was moving his arms” Canham said.

The truck is described as a blue, Chevy S-10. It may have front-end damage.

In the intersection, the boy’s shoes remained behind. One, where he got hit, the other, near where he ended up.

Paramedics cut the young victim’s pants off to tend to his wounds.

The victim’s brother said he is one of seven children originally from Puerto Rico.

“He’s always happy… He loves playing and all that stuff,” said Luis Soto.

Neighbors are used to seeing cars and trucks whiz by, even when school kids are nearby.

“I always wish that they would monitor the speed here,” said Jim Dpiazza. “People go way too fast. It’s like a straightaway. Once you come over this hump right here, they floor it and they floor it all the way down to that little turn at the end.”

The victim’s brother said the family is at a Tampa hospital. Soto’s brother is in serious condition.

He said his mom can barely speak on the phone, she is extremely upset.