The passenger side wmirror believed to belong to the suspect’s vehicle. (Credit: FHP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a hit-and-run driver in a collision that happened Saturday.

The FHP said a 55-year-old man from Hudson was riding his bicycle in the area of Lake Patience Road and American Plaza Boulevard at 10:17 p.m. when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene.

Troopers said they found a broken passenger side mirror at the scene of the crash, which appeared to belong to a gray Nissan Altima.

If you know anything about the crash, contact the FHP.