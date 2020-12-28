Hit-and-run driver crashes into Pasco County home; 2 seriously hurt

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Florida Highway Patrol)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A hit-and-run driver blew through a stop sign and crashed into a Pasco County home Sunday night, seriously injuring two people inside, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was heading northbound on Pleasure Drive and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pleasure and Darlington Road.

After losing control of the sedan, the driver crashed into a home.

Troopers said a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man who were inside the home suffered serious injuries. They were taken to area hospitals, but their current condition is unknown.

(Source: Florida Highway Patrol)

The driver ran away from the scene and has not been found, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call troopers at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss