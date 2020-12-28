Hit-and-run driver crashes into Pasco County home; 2 seriously hurt

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A hit-and-run driver blew through a stop sign and crashed into a Pasco County home Sunday night, seriously injuring two people inside, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was heading northbound on Pleasure Drive and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pleasure and Darlington Road.

After losing control of the sedan, the driver crashed into a home.

Troopers said a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man who were inside the home suffered serious injuries. They were taken to area hospitals, but their current condition is unknown.

(Source: Florida Highway Patrol)

The driver ran away from the scene and has not been found, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call troopers at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

