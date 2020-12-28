PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A hit-and-run driver blew through a stop sign and crashed into a Pasco County home Sunday night, seriously injuring two people inside, authorities said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was heading northbound on Pleasure Drive and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pleasure and Darlington Road.
After losing control of the sedan, the driver crashed into a home.
Troopers said a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man who were inside the home suffered serious injuries. They were taken to area hospitals, but their current condition is unknown.
The driver ran away from the scene and has not been found, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call troopers at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police searching for 2 accused of damaging over 12 mailboxes in Clearwater
- Want to travel in 2021? You may need a vaccine passport
- 61-year-old woman beaten, robbed after being followed off HART bus
- Elderly Tampa man killed in fire caused by electrical malfunction, officials say
- Hit-and-run driver crashes into Pasco County home; 2 seriously hurt