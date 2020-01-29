Breaking News
Helzberg Diamonds, Zales robbery suspect found

Pasco County

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies have found and arrested the man suspected of robbing the Helzberg Diamonds store at the Tampa Premium Outlets in Wesley Chapel.

The crime happened on Jan. 19, however, deputies arrested the suspect on Jan. 25.

According to the Department of Justice, 28-year-old Michael Snyder was arrested and charged with using a firearm during and in relation to the armed robbery of several jewelry stores.

A complaint filed against Snyder said he committed armed robberies of two jewelry stores, a Zales in Hillsborough County on Dec. 31 and a Helzberg Diamonds in Pasco County on Jan. 19. During each of the robberies, Snyder stole more than $100,000 in jewelry.

The DOJ said a search warrant was executed on Jan. 27 on Snyder’s home and car. Federal agents and deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office found a firearm and clothing that matched the clothing worn during the robberies.

Law enforcement officers also received fingerprints from Synder which matched a print found following the Zales robbery.

