‘Heartbroken’: Pasco County deputies mourn loss of retired K-9

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of one of its retired K-9’s.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Thor passed away Monday at the age of 13 and a half.

Thor, a German Shepherd, was the partner of Corporal Johnny Rux, with whom he remained upon his retirement.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

The retired K-9 started his career with the sheriff’s office in 2009 and retired in 2018 at the age of 10. He had a successful career as a certified patrol work and narcotic detection K-9.

Deputies say he also loved meeting the public and was gentle with young children, but was all business when it was time to work.

“K-9 Thor will be greatly missed by his family, including Cpl. Rux’s current K-9 Hela, and all the handlers throughout his career that wore the bite suit to endure the pressure of Thor. Rest well K-9 Thor, and thank you for your dedicated service to the citizens of Pasco County,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.