Head-on crash closes I-75 near Hernando County line

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a head on crash that occurred on I-75.

According to the department’s Twitter account the accident took place just south of the Hernando County Line.

Fire rescue officials say two injuries have been reported with one patient currently being listed as a trauma alert.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

