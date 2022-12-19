TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office died last Thursday, according to officials.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that volunteer Mark Moe, 59, died after a short battle with a terminal illness.

Moe assisted the sheriff’s office with recruiting and communications training, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s social media.

“He worked regularly, until he was medically unable to do so,” the post said.

Before he was a volunteer, Moe was a deputy for the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, working as a patrol deputy and detective in major crimes and juvenile investigations.

“PSO is saddened to hear about the passing of our former member,” a PSO statement said. “Mark Moe retired from PSO after 25 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Pasco County in 2010.”

According to Moe’s obituary, he died in the arms of his wife Gina while surrounded by his children Jared, Marisa, Jordan, Anthony, and Brandon.

“We’re blessed to have had many years of borrowed time with Mark, but at just 59 years old, it will never feel like enough,” the obituary said. “The outpouring of love for Mark is a true testament to the kind of person he was and the life he lived. He is already missed dearly by so many.”

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a memorial service is planned for Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Dobies Funeral Home in New Port Richey.