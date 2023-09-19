PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered teenager after she was last seen Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Deanna Chapman was last seen around 8:40 a.m. in the Fawn Way area of Zephyrhills.

Chapman is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighs around 115 pounds.

Courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online by following this link.