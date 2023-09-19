PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing, endangered teenager after she was last seen Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Deanna Chapman was last seen around 8:40 a.m. in the Fawn Way area of Zephyrhills.
Chapman is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighs around 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online by following this link.