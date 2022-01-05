Harmony Montgomery’s uncle witnessed abuse before New Hampshire girl’s 2019 disappearance

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Kevin Montgomery says the moments he’s spent with his missing 7-year-old niece Harmony Montgomery are special.

“So much love to give, she just wanted to feel secure,” he said.

But he also witnessed abuse, according to court documents from the arrest of her 31-year-old father Adam Montgomery.

“Were you concerned about your niece’s wellbeing?” WFLA News Channel 8 asked Kevin.

“I was, I was,” he said, “that’s all I’m gonna say. No details. DCYF failed my niece.”

Court documents say Kevin contacted the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families in July 2019 after he observed Harmony with a black eye. He also told investigators he saw Harmony being “forced to stand in the corner for hours” and her father “ordered her to scrub the toilet with her toothbrush.”

“We loved her, a lot of us that loved her didn’t have rights,” Kevin said. “We didn’t have rights to make the parental decisions.”

As Manchester Police in New Hampshire lead the investigation into Harmony’s disappearance in late 2019, they arrested and charged her dad Adam Montgomery with second-degree assault, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Harmony’s mother notified police in November that her daugther was missing. Officers in New Hampshire were unable to find her father, who had legal custody until they located him living in a car on New Year’s Eve.

Police said he made inconsistent statements, claimed he gave Harmony to her mother around Thanksgiving 2019 and he “did not exhibit much emotion” about his missing child.

“Right now, it’s a tragedy,” Kevin said.

Kevin moved to New Port Richey near the start of the pandemic in March 2020. He said Harmony has several other relatives living in Florida who care very much about her.

Can you help us locate 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery who was last seen in the fall of 2019? Today, @mht_nh_police announced that the reward for information has increased to $33,000. You can submit tips by calling or texting 603-203-6060. pic.twitter.com/SPxlmpbIsj — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) January 5, 2022

As they wait for answers, the FBI field office in Boston is assisting the search to find the missing girl. The reward for information that helps locate her is up to $43,000.

“I get it two years behind the eight ball it’s a long time to be in a race when you’re two years behind the person that started the race and I understand that,” Kevin said.

Harmony’s father is being held in jail without bail.

Police in New Hampshire have set up a Harmony Montgomery tip line: 603-203-6060.