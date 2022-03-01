Gun found in backpack at Pasco middle school; student arrested

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A student at Pineview Middle School was arrested Tuesday after they were caught having a gun at school, according to deputies.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies investigated the situation after another student informed officials about a gun on campus.

The weapon was found in a backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said there were no threats made to the school, and no one was injured in the incident.

However, the sheriff’s office said it would be increasing security at the school for the day as a precaution.

The student who had the gun was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.

