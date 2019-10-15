Gulf High cancels remainder of 2019 football season

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Student-athletes at a local high school are packing up the jersey’s after their athletic director announced football season is canceled.

The school administration is saying the decision was made to protect the players after a season full of injuries.

To know the kind of season the Gulf High football team is having you just have to look at their record 0-7.



Now the athletic director is announcing the rest of the season is canceled.



“We had some injuries that took place and they really were concerned with the well-being of the students,” says Principal Jeff Morgenstein.



The Buccaneers started the season with 20 athletes then came the injuries.



“I don’t know. I heard about all the concussions that had been going on and that someone broke their leg at practice,” said one student.



Only 13 students were left to play the games.



“That’s not really a strong number to be able to support when you think you have 11 out for offense, 11 out for defense. That means that they’re all playing every role,” says Principal Morgenstein.



Gulf High administrators say it’s a young team with only a couple of seniors that could still use earlier games to show colleges their tapes.



“We definitely got those responses of understanding, but the other piece of the puzzle is the disappointment,” says Principal Morgenstein.

The final three games for Gulf High would have been against Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills, and Cypress Creek. Zephyrhills was supposed to play Gulf for homecoming.

Pasco County Schools says all homecoming activities will stay the same. The homecoming game will be on Oct. 25 against Pasco High.